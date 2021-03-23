Email Issues with SQLServerCentral

We are experiencing some email issues with our sender. There are some spam reports for our newsletter, which are causing us issues.
If you have any questions, please contact the webmaster@sqlservercentral.com.
Steve Jones,
2021-03-23
We are experiencing some email issues with our sender. There are some spam reports for our newsletter, which are causing us issues.
If you have any questions, please contact the webmaster@sqlservercentral.com.
There's a saying about what it says about a person to assume something. However it's something we all do every day. Phil Factor brings us a guest editorial about assumptions in SQL code.
It depends. The mantra of many DBAs and others in IT. Steve Jones reminds us why it applies.
Securing your data is a challenge. Steve Jones has a few comments no just how hard it can be to obfuscate your production data as you move it to development environments.
Encryption in SQL Server is difficult to implement and manage, but it is being required more and more often. However understanding what encryption means is as important as being able to manage and implement it. Michael Coles brings us part 2 in his series on explaining the mysteries behind cryptography.
I was talking with the people over at Idera a few weeks ago and they mentioned that their CEO would be happy to give us a few minutes of his time. So I took them up on the offer and built a list of questions about Idera and SQL Server 2005. Take a moment to learn about the vendor view of the world and the impending release of SQL Server 2005.