Check Azure SQL DB Space Used

,

A couple of days ago I was doing some cleaning on some Azure SQL DBs and shrinking some files to lower the bill. To check my progress I needed to check the size before/after the task in an easy way for multiple Azure SQL DBs.

Check Azure SQL DB storage space for 1 database

If you need to check the storage space being used by a single Azure SQL DB, that is as easy as jumping on the portal, selecting the desired database, and you can find the information in the Overview. This is shown below.

 

 

Using T-SQL

If you prefer to use T-SQL and perhaps you already have SSMS/ADS open and ready to fire a query, despite being an Azure SQL DB, we can still use some old friends as `sp_spaceused`.

 

 

However, we can't use `sp_helpdb 'BlogDemo'` (running on the context of the `master` database) as it seems it can see the named database we want. The error message is:
Msg 15010, Level 16, State 1, Procedure sp_helpdb, Line 45 [Batch Start Line 0]
The database 'BlogDemo' does not exist. Supply a valid database name. To see available databases, use sys.databases.
Interestingly enough, if we try to run the same command in the context of the user database `BlogDemo` we get a better error message:
Msg 40515, Level 15, State 1, Procedure sp_helpdb, Line 16 [Batch Start Line 0]
Reference to database and/or server name in 'master.dbo.sysdatabases' is not supported in this version of SQL Server.

 

Getting an Overview of all Azure SQL DBs

If you want to check the space being used by multiple databases that belong to the same server using the portal, that won't be so funny. You will need to jump from one database to the next one until you grab all the figures you want.

Using T-SQL

The previous T-SQL method shown just works per database too, meaning you also need to change your connection to grab the information from each database. However, there is a different way to grab all the information by running a single query against the `master` database using the `sys.resource_stats` DMV. The following code grabs the most recent information per database from the `sys.resource_stats` DMV.
SELECT
    [database_name],
    start_time AS 'LastCollectionTime',
    storage_in_megabytes AS 'CurrentSize(MBs)',
    allocated_storage_in_megabytes AS 'AllocatedStorage(MBs)'
  FROM (
            SELECT
                ROW_NUMBER() OVER(PARTITION BY [database_name] ORDER BY start_time DESC) AS rn,
                [database_name],
                start_time,
                storage_in_megabytes,
                allocated_storage_in_megabytes
            FROM sys.resource_stats
        ) rs
WHERE rn = 1

 

 

As we can see we get a row per database with the information on which time the collection happened, what was the current size and allocated storage in MB.

Gotchas

If, for example, you have been running some DBCC SHRINKFILE and you can't see the new size right away, be aware that the data on the DMV is not real-time. As stated in the documentation:
The data is collected and aggregated within five-minute intervals.
Hence, you may need to wait a couple of minutes before you see the new size, that you were expecting after your shrink process finished.
Thanks for reading!

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Share

Categories

Tags

Join the discussion and add your comment

Share

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Related content

SQLServerCentral Article

Deploying Azure SQL Database Using an ARM Template

Provisioning infrastructure in a timely and reliable manner is essential for agile development. One well-liked method that lets you use code to automate resource management and provisioning is infrastructure as code (IaC). Azure Resource Manager templates are one IaC solution for Azure (ARM templates).

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2024-02-02

1,099 reads

SQLServerCentral Article

Creating a Hyperscale Database in Azure Using the Azure Portal

One of the most effective ways to fully utilize your data is to create an Azure Hyperscale database. The principles of Azure Hyperscale databases have been discussed in this article, including their cost-effectiveness, worldwide accessibility, automatic scaling, and reliable performance.

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2023-12-22

1,011 reads

Technical Article

Execute on DMVs without user having View Server State

Wanted to share this script to the community just in case anyone out there may be search for a way to allow a hosted customer the ability to query certain DMVs for information without granting them View Server State. There are some other options out there, but this worked better for me after going through […]

5 (1)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2020-09-24

1,844 reads

Technical Article

Execute on DMVs without user having View Server State

Wanted to share this script to the community just in case anyone out there may be search for a way to allow a hosted customer the ability to query certain DMVs for information without granting them View Server State. There are some other options out there, but this worked better for me after going through […]

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2020-09-24

2 reads

SQLServerCentral Article

Database Modeling - Relationships

A proper relationship between two people, places or things improves the communication between them. In every real-world based application, this logic holds and a database is no different. This article discusses the different relationship types possible between database objects. The designing of these relationships between them is called modeling, and the three types of relationships […]

5 (3)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2020-08-31

7,054 reads