Block user objects from being created in a master database

Introduction

The Master database. Just in case that you are not familiar with this database, the Master database is used in SQL Server to store all the system information, instance-level settings, logon information, database file locations, etc. SQL Server can't run without access to a fully functional master database. It's highly recommended not to use it to store any user database objects.

This article is going to discuss why user objects end up created in a master database and how to prevent this from happening.

The Problem

The main problem is SSMS' default behavior (to be exact, this is not purely SSMS behavior, but more of a SQL Server login default database setting) . When SSMS user clicks on a New query button, SSMS makes the connection using highlighted/selected server and database (Fig #1). If SSMS doesn't "see" any specific database selected, it will use last server and default database (master most of the time) as a database for that query connection (Fig #2).

Fig #1

Fig #2

Although this is rarely done, this behavior could be changed by either hard-coding the database name via SSMS connection properties (Fig #3) or by changing the default database per login by running ALTER LOGIN [login] WITH DEFAULT_DATABASE = [some other database than master].

Fig #3

Without specifically selecting a database and keeping defaults as-is, SSMS will use master database. Unless your T-SQL queries are fully declarative (database.schema.object) and/or include USE [database] reference and/or master database changed in a drop-down (Fig #4), SSMS will run your query in a master database.

Fig #4

It's safe to say that sooner or later, you would create objects by mistake in a master database (Fig #5). Don't worry, it's perfectly human to make mistakes - it happened, its happening and it will keep happening to all of us. Most of the time, you open a new Query window, forget to change the database in a drop-down, create your script, run it, and "pollute" the master database. Since user database objects should normally live in a user database, you would need to relocate those objects.

Fig #5

The Solution

Luckily, it's super easy to prevent user objects from being created in a master database. The following script is going create a DDL trigger in a master database that would prevent creation of any user objects in a that database. Essentially, any attempt to create table/view/function/stored procedure in a master database would be rolled back.

USE master GO IF EXISTS(SELECT object_id FROM sys.triggers WHERE name='DDL_BlockMasterUserObjects') DROP TRIGGER DDL_BlockMasterUserObjects ON DATABASE GO SET ANSI_NULLS ON GO SET QUOTED_IDENTIFIER ON GO -- ============================================= -- Author: Steve Rezhener -- Create date: 10/21/2020 -- Description: Prevent user objects in a master database -- ============================================= CREATE TRIGGER DDL_BlockMasterUserObjects ON DATABASE FOR CREATE_TABLE, CREATE_VIEW, CREATE_PROCEDURE,CREATE_FUNCTION AS BEGIN -- SET NOCOUNT ON added to prevent extra result sets from -- interfering with SELECT statements. SET NOCOUNT ON; PRINT 'Creation of user objects in master database is not allowed, please select a different database for your user objects!' ROLLBACK END GO

You are all set once you run the script above and see "Commands completed successfully" in the Messages window (Fig #6).

Fig #6

From now and on, any attempt to create an object inside master database will be rejected (see Fig #7).

Fig #7

Disclaimer

