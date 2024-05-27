The rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot was announced in November 2023. Before September 2023, it was a requirement to use the Edge Browser to use the Bing Chat. Now, you can use any browser.
In Windows 11, you can use copilot and it will help you to search on the web, and answer your questions. It can also help you to take a screenshot, change the settings, change the wallpaper, etc.
Copilot design of a dog Drawing databases Me: I want you to draw a cartoon of a database with a face, and arms injured. Copilot
I’ll try to create that.
Copilot jokes Me: Tell me a joke about SQL Server DBAs. Copilot: Certainly! Here’s a light-hearted joke for SQL Server DBAs:
Why did the SQL Server DBA cross the road?
DBA poems with Copilot
Me: Tell me a database poem using the William Blake style.
To optimize the query performance on the other side! 😄
The Database's Lament
I wandered through the rows of data,
In tables vast and columns wide,
Where bytes and bits danced in arrays,
And queries whispered secrets untied.
The SELECTs sang of filtered truth,
JOINs entwined like lovers bold,
And WHERE clauses, like ancient runes,
Unveiled the mysteries they hold.
The NULLs, like shadows, haunted me,
Their absence echoing through the void,
While indexes, like guiding stars above,
Led me to records long enjoyed.
But in this relational realm I roamed,
I sensed a deeper, hidden scheme,
A schema grand, transcending bytes,
A cosmic database, vast as a dream.
And so I queried the universe itself,
Seeking answers in JOINs divine,
Where primary keys unlocked the gates,
And foreign keys bridged realms entwined.
Oh, Oracle! MySQL! SQL Server!
Your syntax, like incantations, weaves,
From CREATE to DROP, INSERT to UPDATE,
A language that both binds and frees.
And as I parsed each record's tale,
I glimpsed eternity's binary code,
Where data pulses like a beating heart,
And SQL, the language of the soul.
So let us raise our cursors high,
To William Blake, the visionary sage,
Who saw in data's ordered chaos,
A glimpse of truth on this digital stage.
Creating JSON T-SQL code Me:
Can you create the T-SQL code to create a table and insert this JSON data into a cell in that table?
Can you create the T-SQL code to create a table and insert this JSON data into a cell in that table? {"menu": {
"id": "file",
"value": "File",
"popup": {
"menuitem": [
{"value": "New", "onclick": "CreateNewDoc()"},
{"value": "Open", "onclick": "OpenDoc()"},
{"value": "Close", "onclick": "CloseDoc()"}
]
}
}
} Copilot:
Certainly! Below is the T-SQL code to create a table and insert the provided JSON data into a cell in that table:
SQL
-- Create a new table to store JSON data
CREATE TABLE MyJsonTable
(
Id INT PRIMARY KEY,
JsonData NVARCHAR(MAX)
);
-- Insert the JSON data into the table
DECLARE @json NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'{
"menu": {
"id": "file",
"value": "File",
"popup": {
"menuitem": [
{"value": "New", "onclick": "CreateNewDoc()"},
{"value": "Open", "onclick": "OpenDoc()"},
{"value": "Close", "onclick": "CloseDoc()"}
]
}
}
}';
INSERT INTO MyJsonTable (Id, JsonData)
VALUES (1, @json);
-- Verify the data
SELECT * FROM MyJsonTable;
In this code:
We create a table named MyJsonTable with two columns: Id (an integer) and JsonData (a large NVARCHAR to store the JSON data).
The provided JSON data is inserted into the table with an Id value of 1.
The result of the SELECT query will display the inserted data:
Table
Id JsonData
1 (JSON data)
Feel free to adjust the table name, column names, and data types according to your specific requirements. 📊🔍
Other Copilot GPTs
The copilot website also shows you links to:
Designer is a pretty nice tool that can help you to generate images. Vacation planner is used to plan your vacation using AI. It will help you to research your destiny, create an itinerary, plan your budget, prepare for the weather, and create a packing list for you. Cooking assistant will help you create custom recommendations for based on your taste and your local ingredients, and also help you reduce food waste and explore new dishes using AI. Fitness Trainer will provide you with a workout plan to train. It will create a custom fit plan with goals using AI. Working with Designer
We will play a little bit with the designer first.
Me: Please drive a Server with wings in the clouds flying Designer: I’ve created an image of a server with wings soaring through the clouds. I hope it captures the essence of what you were imagining! A new image created in Copilot designer Vacation planner
I also like the Vacation planner. Here is a small demo.
Me: I need to travel to Denver for a 5-day conference from La Paz next Monday. Please plan the flight and help me with the clothes and weather. Vacation planner:
I’d be happy to help you plan your trip to Denver for your conference. Here’s a summary of what you need to know:
Flights from La Paz to Denver:
Option 1: Departing at 3:15 am, arriving at 7:20 pm, with two stops. Total duration is 18h 05m. The return flight departs at 6:08 am and arrives at 2:00 am, with a duration of 17h 52m. The round-trip fare starts at $1,5181.
Option 2: Departing at 5:30 am, arriving at 9:13 am, with two stops. Total duration is 29h 43m. The return flight departs at 8:05 am and arrives at 4:25 am, with a duration of 18h 20m. The round-trip fare starts at $1,6771.
Weather in Denver:
Monday: Sunny, with a high of 24°C and a low of 7°C2.
Tuesday to Friday: The forecast indicates mostly sunny weather, with highs around 70-75°F (21-24°C) and lows around 45°F (7°C)3. There’s a slight chance of precipitation on Saturday3.
Clothing Recommendations:
Daytime: Light layers, such as t-shirts and long-sleeve shirts, with the option of a light jacket or sweater.
Evening: Warmer layers, as temperatures can drop, so consider a heavier jacket or coat.
Accessories: Sunglasses for sunny days, and perhaps a light scarf or hat for cooler evenings.
Remember to check the latest weather updates closer to your departure date to ensure you pack appropriately. Safe travels, and enjoy your conference in Denver! ✈️🧳
Cooking assistant Me: I spend several hours each day working as a DBA in front of my computer. Could you please provide me with suggestions for nutritious meals? Cooking assistant:
Absolutely, maintaining a balanced diet is crucial, especially when you have a sedentary job. Here are some nutritious meal suggestions that are easy to prepare and perfect for busy professionals like yourself:
Breakfast:
Overnight Oats: Mix rolled oats with Greek yogurt, chia seeds, and almond milk. Leave it in the fridge overnight and top with fresh fruits and nuts in the morning. Smoothie Bowl: Blend spinach, banana, avocado, and protein powder with a bit of water or almond milk. Pour into a bowl and add toppings like granola, coconut flakes, and berries. Lunch: Quinoa Salad: Toss cooked quinoa with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, olives, and a lemon-olive oil dressing. Turkey Wrap: Use a whole-grain tortilla and fill it with turkey breast, mixed greens, avocado, and hummus. Snacks: Nuts and Seeds: A handful of almonds, walnuts, or pumpkin seeds can provide a good mix of protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Veggie Sticks with Hummus: Carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper sticks are great with a side of hummus for dipping. Dinner: Baked Salmon: Season a salmon fillet with lemon, dill, and garlic. Bake it in the oven and serve with steamed broccoli and sweet potato. Stir-Fried Veggies with Tofu: Stir-fry a variety of colorful vegetables with tofu in a light soy sauce and serve over brown rice or quinoa.
Remember to stay hydrated throughout the day and try to take short breaks to stretch or walk around. Would you like any specific recipes or further guidance on meal prepping? 😊
Fitness trainer Me: As a Database Administrator (DBA), I find myself with limited time for exercise. I am a 98 kg (216 lbs.) guy with a height of 177 cm (5 feet 10 inches). I can train from 7 to 8 AM or 7 to 8 PM. Please provide me with some advice to improve my fitness. Fitness trainer:
Welcome to your fitness journey! With your height and weight, it’s important to create a balanced workout plan that includes both cardio and strength training. This will help you improve your overall fitness and potentially lose weight if that’s your goal.
Here’s a basic plan you can start with:
Morning Routine (7-8 AM): Monday, Wednesday, Friday: Strength Training Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio (jogging, jumping jacks) Circuit: 3 sets of 8-12 reps each Squats Push-ups (knee push-ups if needed) Dumbbell rows (using a milk jug or similar if you don’t have weights) Plank: 30 seconds to 1 minute Cool down: Stretching for 5-10 minutes Evening Routine (7-8 PM): Tuesday, Thursday: Cardio Warm-up: 5-10 minutes of light cardio Main activity: 20-30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardio (cycling, brisk walking, swimming) Cool down: 5-10 minutes of walking, followed by stretching Saturday: Active Recovery Light activities like yoga, a leisurely walk, or any low-impact sport you enjoy. Sunday: Rest Day
Remember to stay hydrated, eat a balanced diet, and get enough sleep to support your fitness goals. It’s also important to listen to your body and adjust the intensity and duration of your workouts as needed. If you’re new to exercising, you might want to start with shorter sessions and gradually increase the duration and intensity.
Would you like more detailed information on any of these exercises or advice on diet and recovery? 😊
Conclusion
I consider Copilot a life changer. It will help you a lot with your life. As with anything on the Internet, the answers can be dangerous because we can ask copilot instead of going with a professional. In poor towns far from the city, where there are no professionals, it can assist. However, every person is different, and doing some exercises is not convenient for everyone. Besides that, we have a great assistant on the web and I found it pretty helpful. Enjoy copilot.
Images
Some images were created
in Copilot.