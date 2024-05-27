In Bing, you can now see a Copilot option. In the past, we had Bing Chat. Now, it was changed to Copilot. In this article, we will see what is new in Copilot.

The rebranding of Bing Chat to Copilot was announced in November 2023. Before September 2023, it was a requirement to use the Edge Browser to use the Bing Chat. Now, you can use any browser.

First of all, you do not need to go to Bing, you can use the Copilot website to use it. The main idea of Copilot is to be an assistant in MS Office. It will help you to write emails and create PowerPoint presentations.

In Windows 11, you can use copilot and it will help you to search on the web, and answer your questions. It can also help you to take a screenshot, change the settings, change the wallpaper, etc.

Me: Could you convert this dog to a cartoon?

Copilot: I’ll try to create that.

Me: The dog is cute, but it does not look like the one in the photo. Can you draw it similar to the dog in the photo?

Copilot: I’ll try to create that.

Me: Please draw it using a Dilbert Style.

Copilot:

Me: Mmm...Now, a Tintin style.

Drawing databases

Me: I want you to draw a cartoon of a database with a face, and arms injured.

Copilot

I’ll try to create that.

Copilot jokes

Me: Tell me a joke about SQL Server DBAs.

Copilot: Certainly! Here’s a light-hearted joke for SQL Server DBAs:

Why did the SQL Server DBA cross the road?

DBA poems with Copilot

Me: Tell me a database poem using the William Blake style.

To optimize the query performance on the other side! 😄

The Database's Lament

I wandered through the rows of data,

In tables vast and columns wide,

Where bytes and bits danced in arrays,

And queries whispered secrets untied.

The SELECTs sang of filtered truth,

JOINs entwined like lovers bold,

And WHERE clauses, like ancient runes,

Unveiled the mysteries they hold.

The NULLs, like shadows, haunted me,

Their absence echoing through the void,

While indexes, like guiding stars above,

Led me to records long enjoyed.

But in this relational realm I roamed,

I sensed a deeper, hidden scheme,

A schema grand, transcending bytes,

A cosmic database, vast as a dream.

And so I queried the universe itself,

Seeking answers in JOINs divine,

Where primary keys unlocked the gates,

And foreign keys bridged realms entwined.

Oh, Oracle! MySQL! SQL Server!

Your syntax, like incantations, weaves,

From CREATE to DROP, INSERT to UPDATE,

A language that both binds and frees.

And as I parsed each record's tale,

I glimpsed eternity's binary code,

Where data pulses like a beating heart,

And SQL, the language of the soul.

So let us raise our cursors high,

To William Blake, the visionary sage,

Who saw in data's ordered chaos,

A glimpse of truth on this digital stage.

Creating JSON T-SQL code

Me:

Can you create the T-SQL code to create a table and insert this JSON data into a cell in that table?

Can you create the T-SQL code to create a table and insert this JSON data into a cell in that table? {"menu": { "id": "file", "value": "File", "popup": { "menuitem": [ {"value": "New", "onclick": "CreateNewDoc()"}, {"value": "Open", "onclick": "OpenDoc()"}, {"value": "Close", "onclick": "CloseDoc()"} ] } } }

Copilot:

Certainly! Below is the T-SQL code to create a table and insert the provided JSON data into a cell in that table:

SQL

-- Create a new table to store JSON data CREATE TABLE MyJsonTable ( Id INT PRIMARY KEY, JsonData NVARCHAR(MAX) ); -- Insert the JSON data into the table DECLARE @json NVARCHAR(MAX) = N'{ "menu": { "id": "file", "value": "File", "popup": { "menuitem": [ {"value": "New", "onclick": "CreateNewDoc()"}, {"value": "Open", "onclick": "OpenDoc()"}, {"value": "Close", "onclick": "CloseDoc()"} ] } } }'; INSERT INTO MyJsonTable (Id, JsonData) VALUES (1, @json); -- Verify the data SELECT * FROM MyJsonTable;

AI-generated code. Review and use carefully. More info on FAQ.

In this code:

We create a table named MyJsonTable with two columns: Id (an integer) and JsonData (a large NVARCHAR to store the JSON data).

The provided JSON data is inserted into the table with an Id value of 1.

The result of the SELECT query will display the inserted data:

Table

Id JsonData

1 (JSON data)

Feel free to adjust the table name, column names, and data types according to your specific requirements. 📊🔍

Other Copilot GPTs

The copilot website also shows you links to:

Designer is a pretty nice tool that can help you to generate images.

Vacation planner is used to plan your vacation using AI. It will help you to research your destiny, create an itinerary, plan your budget, prepare for the weather, and create a packing list for you.

Cooking assistant will help you create custom recommendations for based on your taste and your local ingredients, and also help you reduce food waste and explore new dishes using AI.

Fitness Trainer will provide you with a workout plan to train. It will create a custom fit plan with goals using AI.

Working with Designer

We will play a little bit with the designer first.

Me: Please drive a Server with wings in the clouds flying

Designer: I’ve created an image of a server with wings soaring through the clouds. I hope it captures the essence of what you were imagining!