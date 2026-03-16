SQL Art 2: St Patrick’s Day in SSMS (Shamrock + Pint + Pixel Text)

Last time we turned SQL Server into a Christmas tree.

Every year around St Patrick's Day I find myself doing something I can't fully justify. This year that thing was using SQL Server's spatial viewer to draw a shamrock and a pint of Guinness. Hope you have a happy St Patrick's Day and a few Guinness. Preferably not while writing geometry.

What you’ll get

A shamrock built from circles and a rectangle

A pint glass built from polygons

‘HAPPY ST PATRICKS DAY’ in a chunky 5x7 pixel font

A small hack to bully SSMS into putting the layers in the right order

Run it

Open SSMS Paste the script below into a new query window Execute In the results grid, click the shape cell and open the Spatial Results tab

If you do not see Spatial Results, enable it in SSMS options.

The Script

USE tempdb; GO DROP TABLE IF EXISTS #stPatrick; CREATE TABLE #stPatrick (shape geometry, colour varchar(20)); -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 1) SHAMROCK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INSERT INTO #stPatrick(shape, colour) VALUES (geometry::Point(5.0, 8.2, 0).STBuffer(1.2).MakeValid(), 'darkgreen'), (geometry::Point(4.0, 7.2, 0).STBuffer(1.2).MakeValid(), 'darkgreen'), (geometry::Point(6.0, 7.2, 0).STBuffer(1.2).MakeValid(), 'darkgreen'), (geometry::Point(5.0, 7.5, 0).STBuffer(0.9).MakeValid(), 'green'), (geometry::STGeomFromText('POLYGON((4.75 4.2, 5.25 4.2, 5.25 6.8, 4.75 6.8, 4.75 4.2))', 0).MakeValid(), 'darkgreen'), -- Dummy shape off-screen to absorb slot 4 (purple) — keeps it away from real shapes (geometry::Point(-3, 5, 0).STBuffer(0.01).MakeValid(), 'dummy'); -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 2) PIXEL FONT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DECLARE @Scale decimal(6,2) = 0.18; DECLARE @Step decimal(6,2) = (5 * @Scale) + @Scale; DECLARE @Line1 nvarchar(60) = N'HAPPY ST'; DECLARE @Line2 nvarchar(60) = N'PATRICKS DAY'; DECLARE @X1 decimal(6,2) = -1.0, @Y1 decimal(6,2) = 1.8; DECLARE @X2 decimal(6,2) = -1.8, @Y2 decimal(6,2) = 0.4; DECLARE @Font TABLE (ch nchar(1), r tinyint, c tinyint); INSERT @Font VALUES -- H (N'H',0,0),(N'H',0,4),(N'H',1,0),(N'H',1,4),(N'H',2,0),(N'H',2,4), (N'H',3,0),(N'H',3,1),(N'H',3,2),(N'H',3,3),(N'H',3,4), (N'H',4,0),(N'H',4,4),(N'H',5,0),(N'H',5,4),(N'H',6,0),(N'H',6,4), -- A (N'A',0,1),(N'A',0,2),(N'A',0,3),(N'A',1,0),(N'A',1,4), (N'A',2,0),(N'A',2,4),(N'A',3,0),(N'A',3,1),(N'A',3,2),(N'A',3,3),(N'A',3,4), (N'A',4,0),(N'A',4,4),(N'A',5,0),(N'A',5,4),(N'A',6,0),(N'A',6,4), -- P (N'P',0,0),(N'P',0,1),(N'P',0,2),(N'P',0,3), (N'P',1,0),(N'P',1,4),(N'P',2,0),(N'P',2,4), (N'P',3,0),(N'P',3,1),(N'P',3,2),(N'P',3,3), (N'P',4,0),(N'P',5,0),(N'P',6,0), -- Y (N'Y',0,0),(N'Y',0,4),(N'Y',1,0),(N'Y',1,4),(N'Y',2,1),(N'Y',2,3), (N'Y',3,2),(N'Y',4,2),(N'Y',5,2),(N'Y',6,2), -- S (N'S',0,1),(N'S',0,2),(N'S',0,3),(N'S',0,4), (N'S',1,0),(N'S',2,0), (N'S',3,1),(N'S',3,2),(N'S',3,3), (N'S',4,4),(N'S',5,4), (N'S',6,0),(N'S',6,1),(N'S',6,2),(N'S',6,3), -- T (N'T',0,0),(N'T',0,1),(N'T',0,2),(N'T',0,3),(N'T',0,4), (N'T',1,2),(N'T',2,2),(N'T',3,2),(N'T',4,2),(N'T',5,2),(N'T',6,2), -- R (N'R',0,0),(N'R',0,1),(N'R',0,2),(N'R',0,3), (N'R',1,0),(N'R',1,4),(N'R',2,0),(N'R',2,4), (N'R',3,0),(N'R',3,1),(N'R',3,2),(N'R',3,3), (N'R',4,0),(N'R',4,2),(N'R',5,0),(N'R',5,3),(N'R',6,0),(N'R',6,4), -- I (N'I',0,1),(N'I',0,2),(N'I',0,3), (N'I',1,2),(N'I',2,2),(N'I',3,2),(N'I',4,2),(N'I',5,2), (N'I',6,1),(N'I',6,2),(N'I',6,3), -- C (N'C',0,1),(N'C',0,2),(N'C',0,3),(N'C',0,4), (N'C',1,0),(N'C',2,0),(N'C',3,0),(N'C',4,0),(N'C',5,0), (N'C',6,1),(N'C',6,2),(N'C',6,3),(N'C',6,4), -- K (N'K',0,0),(N'K',0,4),(N'K',1,0),(N'K',1,3), (N'K',2,0),(N'K',2,2),(N'K',3,0),(N'K',3,1), (N'K',4,0),(N'K',4,2),(N'K',5,0),(N'K',5,3),(N'K',6,0),(N'K',6,4), -- D (N'D',0,0),(N'D',0,1),(N'D',0,2),(N'D',0,3), (N'D',1,0),(N'D',1,4),(N'D',2,0),(N'D',2,4), (N'D',3,0),(N'D',3,4),(N'D',4,0),(N'D',4,4), (N'D',5,0),(N'D',5,4),(N'D',6,0),(N'D',6,1),(N'D',6,2),(N'D',6,3), -- N (N'N',0,0),(N'N',0,4),(N'N',1,0),(N'N',1,1),(N'N',1,4), (N'N',2,0),(N'N',2,2),(N'N',2,4),(N'N',3,0),(N'N',3,3),(N'N',3,4), (N'N',4,0),(N'N',4,4),(N'N',5,0),(N'N',5,4),(N'N',6,0),(N'N',6,4), -- E (N'E',0,0),(N'E',0,1),(N'E',0,2),(N'E',0,3),(N'E',0,4), (N'E',1,0),(N'E',2,0), (N'E',3,0),(N'E',3,1),(N'E',3,2),(N'E',3,3), (N'E',4,0),(N'E',5,0), (N'E',6,0),(N'E',6,1),(N'E',6,2),(N'E',6,3),(N'E',6,4); DECLARE @i int, @len int, @ch nchar(1); -- Line 1 SET @i = 1; SET @len = LEN(@Line1); WHILE @i <= @len BEGIN SET @ch = SUBSTRING(@Line1, @i, 1); IF @ch <> N' ' BEGIN INSERT INTO #stPatrick(shape, colour) SELECT geometry::STGeomFromText( CONCAT('POLYGON((', CAST(ROUND(@X1+((@i-1)*@Step)+(c *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y1+((6-r) *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X1+((@i-1)*@Step)+((c+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y1+((6-r) *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X1+((@i-1)*@Step)+((c+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y1+((6-r+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X1+((@i-1)*@Step)+(c *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y1+((6-r+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X1+((@i-1)*@Step)+(c *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y1+((6-r) *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)), '))'), 0).MakeValid(), 'gold' FROM @Font WHERE ch = @ch; END SET @i += 1; END -- Line 2 SET @i = 1; SET @len = LEN(@Line2); WHILE @i <= @len BEGIN SET @ch = SUBSTRING(@Line2, @i, 1); IF @ch <> N' ' BEGIN INSERT INTO #stPatrick(shape, colour) SELECT geometry::STGeomFromText( CONCAT('POLYGON((', CAST(ROUND(@X2+((@i-1)*@Step)+(c *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y2+((6-r) *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X2+((@i-1)*@Step)+((c+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y2+((6-r) *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X2+((@i-1)*@Step)+((c+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y2+((6-r+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X2+((@i-1)*@Step)+(c *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y2+((6-r+1)*@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),',', CAST(ROUND(@X2+((@i-1)*@Step)+(c *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)),' ', CAST(ROUND(@Y2+((6-r) *@Scale),3) AS varchar(12)), '))'), 0).MakeValid(), 'gold' FROM @Font WHERE ch = @ch; END SET @i += 1; END -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 2b) PINT OF GUINNESS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- INSERT INTO #stPatrick(shape, colour) VALUES -- Dark stout body (geometry::STGeomFromText('POLYGON((8.2 4.2, 9.8 4.2, 10.1 8.5, 7.9 8.5, 8.2 4.2))', 0).MakeValid(), 'black'), -- Creamy head (geometry::STGeomFromText('POLYGON((7.9 8.5, 10.1 8.5, 10.2 9.5, 7.8 9.5, 7.9 8.5))', 0).MakeValid(), 'white'), -- Glass outline left (geometry::STGeomFromText('POLYGON((7.8 4.0, 8.1 4.0, 8.1 9.6, 7.8 9.6, 7.8 4.0))', 0).MakeValid(), 'lightgray'), -- Glass outline right (geometry::STGeomFromText('POLYGON((9.9 4.0, 10.2 4.0, 10.2 9.6, 9.9 9.6, 9.9 4.0))', 0).MakeValid(), 'lightgray'), -- Glass bottom (geometry::STGeomFromText('POLYGON((7.8 4.0, 10.2 4.0, 10.2 4.3, 7.8 4.3, 7.8 4.0))', 0).MakeValid(), 'lightgray'), -- Glass top rim (geometry::STGeomFromText('POLYGON((7.8 9.5, 10.2 9.5, 10.2 9.7, 7.8 9.7, 7.8 9.5))', 0).MakeValid(), 'lightgray'); -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -- 4) Output — slot order carefully controlled -- Slot 4 (purple) absorbed by dummy shape off-screen -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SELECT colour, geometry::UnionAggregate(shape) AS shape FROM #stPatrick WHERE shape IS NOT NULL AND shape.STIsValid() = 1 GROUP BY colour ORDER BY CASE colour WHEN 'darkgreen' THEN 1 -- slot 1 (teal) ? shamrock WHEN 'gold' THEN 2 -- slot 2 (orange) ? text WHEN 'lightgray' THEN 3 -- slot 3 (beige) ? glass rim WHEN 'dummy' THEN 4 -- slot 4 (PURPLE) ? off-screen dummy, never seen WHEN 'black' THEN 5 -- slot 5 (dark grey) ? pint body ? WHEN 'white' THEN 6 -- slot 6 (cream) ? pint head ? WHEN 'green' THEN 7 -- slot 7 (sage) ? shamrock centre ELSE 8 END; DROP TABLE #stPatrick;

How it works

Let's describe each of the sections of the result.

Shamrock

Each leaf is just a buffered point: geometry::Point(x, y, 0).STBuffer(r) draws a circle

Three circles make the leaves, a smaller circle makes the centre, and a rectangle becomes the stem. Nature is beautiful.

The text

The 5x7 ‘font’ is a table of pixels. Each letter is just a list of row and column coordinates. The loops stamp small squares to build the message.

This is the part you definitely should not copy into production.

The pint

The stout body and creamy head are polygons stacked on top of each other. The glass outline is a few thin polygons to fake a rim and sides.

It’s not realistic. It’s recognisable, which is the only requirement for a St Patrick’s Day post.

The colour slot hack

SSMS doesn’t colour shapes based on your colour names. It assigns colours by row order in the results. So the ORDER BY CASE forces a consistent layer order, and the off-screen dummy shape exists purely to waste a colour slot you don’t want.

Yes, this is ridiculous. That’s the point.

Remix it in 30 seconds

Bigger letters: increase @Scale

Move the caption: adjust @X1/@Y1 and @X2/@Y2

and Bigger shamrock: increase the leaf buffer sizes

If SSMS throws an ‘undefined’ error

SSMS can be dramatic with complex spatial results. If the Spatial Results tab crashes, swap:

geometry::UnionAggregate(shape)

for:

geometry::CollectionAggregate(shape)

Same idea, fewer tantrums.

If it works it should look like this. I ran this in SQL 2022 dev edition