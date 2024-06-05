PowerBI premium capacity administration: dataset monitoring and tuning

Scientific Calculations in Power BI - Cube, Square, Logarithms, Powers, Inverse and more
Microsoft Power BI Desktop provides users with multiple ways to help shape and transform their data. One of the options users have is scientific calculations, which support operations like cube, square, logarithms, etc. Power BI has this option in the Power Query Editor mode, where the user can easily apply one of these transformations for any number-based columns. In this tip, we will overview this utility in Power BI and how to benefit from it.
