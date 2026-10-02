Optimized Locking in SQL Server 2025

Introduction

SQL Server 2025 and Azure (Azure SQL Database, Azure SQL Managed Instance, and SQL database in Microsoft Fabric) now include optimized locking. This new feature reduces the memory used by locks, lock escalation, and blocking, which improves concurrency and performance. In this article, we will learn the following:

First, we will explain the concept of optimized locking.

Secondly, we will learn how to enable and disable this feature.

Thirdly, we will explain what Accelerated Database Recovery (ADR) is and why it is necessary to enable optimized locking.

We will also learn about the RCSI option and which isolation level is best for optimized locking.

In addition, we will explain how to check the optimized locking option using the UI, system views, or system functions.

Also, we will learn how to use a system view to check the locking.

Finally, we will show some tips to reduce blocking.

Optimized Locking concept

Optimized locking is a new feature that has two main components: Transaction ID (TID) locking and LAQ (Lock After Qualification). With TID locking, a transaction holds only one exclusive lock on its own transaction ID until it ends, instead of holding many row or page locks. This reduces the memory used by locks and makes lock escalation much less likely. In this section, we will focus on LAQ.

Previously, an update or delete took an update (U) lock on each row it scanned, before checking the predicate (the condition or join of the statement). Only if the predicate was satisfied was an exclusive (X) lock taken on the row.

The following diagram explains the old process:

Let’s say that we are updating a table of sales where the amount sold is >1000. First, we scan a row and apply an update (U) lock before evaluating the predicate (condition). Secondly, when the predicate is satisfied, the U lock is converted to an exclusive (X) lock. If it is not satisfied, the U lock is released, and we scan the next row. Finally, the row is updated, and the X lock is held until the transaction ends (COMMIT or ROLLBACK).

The problem here is the U lock: it is taken on every scanned row, even on rows that do not satisfy the predicate, so a query can be blocked by rows that it will never modify.

Optimized locking works differently. It does not take update (U) locks. Instead, it evaluates the predicate on the latest committed version of the row without taking any lock. This requires the Read Committed Snapshot Isolation (RCSI) option (we will see this option later, but for now, let’s say that it is a database option that uses row versioning, so readers do not need shared locks).

The rest is similar to the previous flow. The main difference is that only the rows that satisfy the predicate are locked, which makes locking more efficient. In addition, thanks to TID locking, the X row lock is released as soon as the row is updated, and the transaction only keeps one lock on its transaction ID until it ends.

Here is a diagram of the Optimized Locking flow:

How to enable/disable optimized locking

You can enable optimized locking by using SSMS. The steps in this section apply to SQL Server 2025, where optimized locking is disabled by default and can be enabled per database. In Azure SQL Database and SQL Database in Microsoft Fabric, it is always enabled (and also in Azure SQL Managed Instance with the Always-up-to-date or SQL Server 2025 update policy).

First, in Object Explorer, right-click the database where you want to enable optimized locking and select Properties. Go to the Options page and, in the Transactions and Recovery section, look for Optimized Locking. Change the value from False to True.

The value False disables the option, and True enables it.

Optionally, you can use T-SQL statements for this.

ALTER DATABASE AdventureWorks2025 SET OPTIMIZED_LOCKING = ON WITH ROLLBACK IMMEDIATE; GO

If you want to disable optimized locking, use these statements:

ALTER DATABASE AdventureWorks2025 SET OPTIMIZED_LOCKING = OFF WITH ROLLBACK IMMEDIATE; GO

You may receive the following error message when trying to enable optimized locking.

Alter failed for Database 'AdventureWorks2025'. (Microsoft.SqlServer.Smo)

For help, click: https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink?ProdName=Microsoft+SQL+Server&ProdVer=18.100.11.28&EvtSrc=Microsoft.SqlServer.Management.Smo.ExceptionTemplates.FailedOperationExceptionText&EvtID=Alter+Database&LinkId=20476

An exception occurred while executing a Transact-SQL statement or batch. (Microsoft.SqlServer.ConnectionInfo)

Optimized Locking cannot be enabled for this database because Accelerated Database Recovery is not enabled. Enable Accelerated Database Recovery and try again.

You might also receive:

ALTER DATABASE statement failed. (Microsoft SQL Server, Error: 12133)

Connection Id 497cfb14-1f5d-4e94-8776-7d0dca3ef853 at 2026-09-18 23:11:09Z

For help, click: https://docs.microsoft.com/sql/relational-databases/errors-events/mssqlserver-12133-database-engine-error

This error occurs because Accelerated Database Recovery (ADR) is not enabled in the database, and optimized locking requires it. Next, let me explain Accelerated Database Recovery.

Accelerated Database Recovery (ADR)

Microsoft introduced this feature in SQL Server 2019 and improved it in later versions. It makes database recovery after a crash and the rollback of transactions much faster.

Without ADR, rollback and recovery time depends on transaction size because the engine must read and undo changes from the transaction log. ADR uses a persistent version store (PVS), kept inside the user database itself, so recovery and rollback do not depend on the transaction length, and the transaction log can be truncated more aggressively.

For more information about Accelerated Database Recovery, refer to this link.

So, why is ADR a requirement to use Optimized Locking? When ADR is enabled, every row internally stores the ID of the transaction that last modified it (the TID), and row versions are kept in the PVS. Optimized locking builds on this infrastructure: TID locking locks the transaction ID instead of each row, and LAQ uses the same infrastructure to check the predicate on the latest committed version of the row. That is why ADR must be enabled first.

In order to enable ADR in SSMS, in Object Explorer, right-click the database that you want to change and select Properties. You need to go to the Options page, select Accelerated Database Recovery (in the Transactions and Recovery section), and select True to enable the ADR option.

To disable ADR, you just need to set it back to False. If optimized locking is enabled, you must disable it first.