Microsoft at the PASS Data Community Summit 2024

Microsoft is once again excited to the be top sponsor at the PASS Data Community Summit in 2024 to be held the week of November 4th at the Seattle Convention Center in the new Summit building.

As with the tradition of this event, we will kickoff early with a day long workshop on SQL and AI hosted by me, Muazma Zahid, and Davide Mauri on Tuesday November 5th. If you know SQL Server but want to get started in the world of AI, this will be a great all day experience for you.

Then on Wednesday, November 6th, Corporate Vice President of Azure Databases, Shireesh Thota will talk about the Innovation of AI across Azure Databases. Shireesh always brings on great friends for exciting and fun demos and this year will be no different. Microsoft is partnering with Intel for this event and you will see the integrated story of Intel and Microsoft together throughout the conference.

Microsoft will have a range of general sessions at the conference this year focusing on SQL Server, Azure SQL, tools like SSMS, Azure Arc, Migration, Microsoft Fabric, and Azure PostgreSQL. Microsoft also has participation in several community sessions at the event including a Learning Path on Azure SQL and the famous Data Exposed Live episode hosted by Anna Hoffman. I’m bringing back a famous “brain melting” 400 level session this time called Inside the Transaction Log.

Microsoft hosts a vibrant booth area in the expo hall staffed with experts from our team and in-booth theater sessions across a range of topics. This is always an incredible opportunity for attendees of the event to meet and talk to Microsoft. Many of our speakers will be at our booth at various times so it is an excellent opportunity to discuss topics and ask questions you didn’t get a chance to ask during a session. The Exhibitor Reception from 6pm-8pm on Wednesday, November 6th is a special time. Most of the Microsoft experts will be at the booth and I’m excited to announce I’ll be doing a signing for my new book, Azure SQL Revealed 2nd edition (https://aka.ms/azuresqlbook2). Books are limited on a first-come, first-serve basis. I always love this opportunity to meet attendees 1:1 to talk about the book and their PASS Summit experience.

There are so many great networking opportunities, including in the evenings. But you will want to get up early Friday for our annual leadership breakfast panel. Enjoy a free breakfast while I host a panel of our leaders at Microsoft. Bring your toughest questions. Our leaders really like this opportunity to hear directly from you and get a pulse on your thoughts on Microsoft products and services. Later that day I’ll be hosting a special free lunch for a session on my latest book Azure SQL Revealed 2nd edition including a free signed book. It will be a great way to finish out the conference.

I’ve been speaking at the PASS Data Community Summit since 2003 so it is always a special time for me to connect with the community, our #sqlfamily, and to see all the amazing people that keep our products and services growing, always innovating. I hope to see all of you there in person in November.

Bob Ward

Microsoft