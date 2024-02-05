Announcing the first Microsoft Fabric Community Conference!

We are excited to welcome attendees to the 1st Microsoft Fabric Community Conference (previously known as the Data & AI Conference). This event will bring together community experts, Microsoft leaders, and engineers and it’s happening soon! Workshops kick off March 24th and 25th and the event runs from March 26-28, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
- Join me, along with leaders from across Microsoft including Asad Khan, Erin Stellato and Anna Hoffman as we deep dive into the latest features across the Microsoft analytics, AI, databases, and governance portfolio with workshops and hands-on sessions led by Microsoft and community leaders. You can also connect — Microsoft data users from around the world at our Community Lounge, where we’ll host meetups for user group leaders, super users, and MVPs, along with smaller sessions with our product team and other experts. We’ll have free Interactive Learning Labs for all attendees. Here’s a little more of what attendees can expect to see:
- Join me for a hands-on workshop, The Cloud Workshop for the SQL Professional, built for SQL Server users ready to take the next step in their migration journey. This workshop will cover best practices in deployment, configuration, and security in Azure SQL – no Azure subscription required!
- Learn why Azure is the destination for your databases with sessions and labs for SQL Server to Azure SQL to Azure Cosmos DB and open-source databases including Azure MySQL and Azure PostgreSQL
- Hands-on, role-specific training on Power BI and Azure databases.
- Learn how Microsoft Purview can not only help you govern your Fabric data, but data across your estate.
The full list of sessions is now live: Microsoft Fabric Community Conference (msdataaiconf.com)
Plus: Sign up using the code MSCUST to save $100 off your registration!
Register today to join us in Vegas, and take your first steps to unify your data, unlock innovation, and transform your business.
We hope to see you there!
Bob Ward
Principal Architect, Microsoft