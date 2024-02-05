SQLServerCentral Article

Announcing the first Microsoft Fabric Community Conference!

,

We are excited to welcome attendees to the 1st Microsoft Fabric Community Conference (previously known as the Data & AI Conference). This event will bring together community experts, Microsoft leaders, and engineers and it’s happening soon! Workshops kick off March 24th and 25th and the event runs from March 26-28, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  

  • Join me, along with leaders from across Microsoft including Asad Khan, Erin Stellato and Anna Hoffman as we deep dive into the latest features across the Microsoft analytics, AI, databases, and governance portfolio with workshops and hands-on sessions led by Microsoft and community leaders. You can also connect — Microsoft data users from around the world at our Community Lounge, where we’ll host meetups for user group leaders, super users, and MVPs, along with smaller sessions with our product team and other experts. We’ll have free Interactive Learning Labs for all attendees. Here’s a little more of what attendees can expect to see: 
  • Join me for a hands-on workshop, The Cloud Workshop for the SQL Professional, built for SQL Server users ready to take the next step in their migration journey. This workshop will cover best practices in deployment, configuration, and security in Azure SQL – no Azure subscription required! 
  • Learn why Azure is the destination for your databases with sessions and labs for SQL Server to Azure SQL to Azure Cosmos DB and open-source databases including Azure MySQL and Azure PostgreSQL 
  • Hands-on, role-specific training on Power BI and Azure databases. 
  • Learn how Microsoft Purview can not only help you govern your Fabric data, but data across your estate.  

The full list of sessions is now live: Microsoft Fabric Community Conference (msdataaiconf.com) 

Plus: Sign up using the code MSCUST to save $100 off your registration!  

Register today to join us in Vegas, and take your first steps to unify your data, unlock innovation, and transform your business.   

We hope to see you there! 

Bob Ward 

Principal Architect, Microsoft 

 

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Share

Categories

Join the discussion and add your comment

Share

Rate

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

Related content

External Article

Buy on-demand access for Summit 2023 today

Buy your on-demand ticket today to get access to hundreds of high-quality sessions across all 5 tracks at PASS Data Community Summit 2023. It’s a great way of learning at your leisure if you weren’t able to join us in person last year.

On-demand access is available for non-attendees to purchase for $1295. This will grant you access to all session recordings until November 17, 2024. Click here to buy.

2024-01-19

External Article

Kickstart the year with our free Livestream! Navigating the database landscape in 2024

The key finding from our annual ‘State Of’ survey is that there’s a need for skill diversification to keep up with the pace of technological advances in IT world.

How will this skills gap affect you?

Whether you’re just starting out in your career, you’re a seasoned data professional or you’re a senior IT leader wanting to stay ahead of business growth, join our free livestream on January 23rd.

Redgaters Steve Jones, Ryan Booz and Beca Parker will introduce key findings from the survey and offer their thoughts on the big changes coming in 2024 and what you can do to thrive in this changing landscape.

2024-01-17

External Article

Kickstart the year with our free Livestream! Navigating the database landscape in 2024

The key finding from our annual ‘State Of’ survey is that there’s a need for skill diversification to keep up with the pace of technological advances in IT world.

How will this skills gap affect you?

Whether you’re just starting out in your career, you’re a seasoned data professional or you’re a senior IT leader wanting to stay ahead of business growth, join our free livestream on January 23rd.

Redgaters Steve Jones, Ryan Booz and Beca Parker will introduce key findings from the survey and offer their thoughts on the big changes coming in 2024 and what you can do to thrive in this changing landscape.

Register now

2024-01-03

SQLServerCentral Article

Redgate Takes over the SQLCop Project

I am happy to announce the Redgate Software and I are supporting and taking over stewardship of the SQL Cop project at this point. With permission from its founder, George Mastros, we will host the main repository for the project at https://www.github.com/red-gate/sqlcop. This should be considered the official repository for the code from this point […]

5 (1)

You rated this post out of 5. Change rating

2019-08-13

3,746 reads