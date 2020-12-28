From SQL Server 2012 onwards, Microsoft introduced a new deployment model in SSIS, called the project deployment model. This new model has many benefits in terms of managing SSIS project deployments, executions, and configurations. With every new version of SQL Server, the SSIS Catalog is also getting upgraded with new features. In this article, I will describe how we can migrate the SSIS Catalog from one SQL Server instance to another using the SSIS Catalog Migration Wizard.

The SSIS Integration Services Catalog consists of the following artifacts:

SSIS Builds (.ispac files) - Contains several SSIS packages with project and package parameters.

Environments - Stores configurations of SSIS projects. These variables are used to configure the SSIS project and package parameters of SSIS projects.

The need for this activity might arise when:

you are migrating your SQL server to a new host OS.

upgrading the SQL server to a newer version on a different machine.

setting up a new SSIS environment from the existing setup, etc.

This quick utility will help you migrate the SSIS catalog in a just few clicks.

SSIS Catalog Migration Wizard

Once installed, you can launch the SSIS Catalog Migration Wizard from SQL Server Management Studio (SSMS) 2018 or SQL Server Data Tools (SSDT) 2017 for Visual Studio 2017. Alternatively, you can use it as a standalone tool if you don't have either of the tools.

The wizard supports the following source and target types.

SSIS for SQL Server - SSIS catalog enabled in SQL Server.

SSIS for Azure Data Factory - This is used when you want to run SSIS packages in Azure using Azure data factory pipelines.

File System - SSIS Catalog exported to the file system. This can be used as a staged migration when you don’t have access to source and target SQL Server connections at the same time.

How to install

Download and follow the instructions from the Visual Studio Marketplace. Alternatively, if you have Visual Studio Data Tools 2017, you can download it from Extensions and Updates under the Tools menu item.

A good part of this option is that you automatically get an update installed in SSDT whenever a newer version of the wizard is available in the marketplace. Isn’t that great?

Demo - Let's migrate SSIS Catalog from on-premise SQL Server to Azure SSIS.

We’ll see a quick demo on how SSIS Catalog Migration Wizard migrates on-premises SSIS Catalog in SQL Server to SSIS in Azure Data Factory in just a few clicks. Launch the wizard from your preferred location.

Choose Source

Choose SSIS in SQL Server from Source Type drop-down. Provide the SQL Server instance name. To perform operations on the SSIS catalog, we have to use windows authentication. And the user should have the ssis_admin role.

Choose Target

Choose SSIS in Azure Data Factory from the Target Type drop-down. Provide Azure SQL Server hostname, admin SQL server authentication user name, and password.

Note - This utility only supports SQL authentication for Azure SSIS at the moment.

Select SSISDB Catalog Folders to Migrate

Choose the catalog folders from the listview that you want to migrate.

At the bottom, choose the catalog options:

Migrate Projects - Select the checkbox if you want to migrate SSIS projects (.ispac) files from the selected list of folders.

Migrate Environments, Project, and Package parameter configurations - Select the checkbox if you want to migrate catalog Environments. This will apply environment references to SSIS projects and environment variable to parameter mapping. It also includes project and package parameters with default values set in the source SSISDB.

While you are on your way, would you like to replace your environment variable values?

If you wish to replace part of the environment variables, project, or package parameter values with new values, configure the replacement rules on this screen.

As shown in the image above, SSIS Catalog Migration Wizard replaces all occurrences of substring Data Source=server1 with Data Source=server2, User ID=user1 with User ID=user2, and C:\ETL\Folder with D:\ETL\Folder in all the environment variables and project and package parameter values.

This is useful when you are setting up a parallel environment for your ETL workload and some configuration is different in the target environment. However, this is an optional step. If you don't want to replace anything, you can skip this step and click Next.

Complete the Wizard

Review the deployment summary. And if everything looks ok, click Finish.

Monitor the migration

Any warning or error during the migration gets available against the respective folder in the Result column tooltip of the grid as shown in the above image.

Note - Sensitive environment variables, project, or package parameter values are encrypted in SSISDB with the master key. Hence, the wizard will not migrate such values. However, it will list such variable names in the Result column tooltip with column value as "Warning". You can also save migration reports in txt format by clicking on Save Report.

I would love to hear from you about your experience using this tool.