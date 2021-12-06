Access All Your Data in Google Data Studio with CData Connect Cloud 

Google Data Studio helps you create comprehensive reports and data visualizations. When combined with CData Connect Cloud, you get instant, cloud-to-cloud access to data from supported SaaS, Big Data and NoSQL sources for visualizations, dashboards, and more.

CData Connect Cloud provides a live cloud-to-cloud interface for all your data, making it easy to build reports from live SaaS, Big Data and NoSQL sources in Google Data Studio — without replicating the data to a natively supported database. As you build visualizations, Google Data Studio generates SQL queries to gather data. Using optimized data processing out of the box, CData Connect Cloud pushes all supported SQL operations (filters, JOINs, etc) directly to the underlying data source, leveraging server-side processing to quickly return the requested data.

This article shows how to use the CData Connect Partner Connector to connect to your Connect Cloud instance from Google Data Studio.

User Guide

The CData Connect Partner Connector gives you the ability to connect directly data to Google Data Studio through the CData Connect Cloud.

Grant Access

Before using CData Connect Partner Connector, you will need to grant access to your Google Account. If you see this prompt, please click "Allow".

Connect to CData Connect Cloud

You will need your instance name, username, and password to establish a connection to Connect Cloud. Your instance name is found in the web UI address or MySQL/SQL Server host address for your Connect Cloud instance. For example, if your web UI address is https://www.cdatacloud.net/my_instance and MySQL/SQL Server host address is my_instance.cdatacloud.net, your instance name is my_instance.

Set username and password to the credentials for a Connect Cloud user for your instance with appropriate roles and privileges to access the desired data.

When finished setting up credentials in Connect Cloud, enter your credentials information in the connector authentication panel.

The format for Username here should be [instance name]/. For example, if your instance name is ustest1, and you have the user admin set in Connect Cloud, you should enter ustest1/admin. Password is be the user's password.

When you finish entering the information, click "SUBMIT."

Select a Database

After you've successfully established the connection, select a database you want to use and click "NEXT."

Select a Table

Then, select a table, and click "NEXT."

Explore the Data

If you see the message "Click "CONNECT" to continue," it means the configuration information is correct. You can hit the "CONNECT" button at the top right of the screen. You should not modify any configuration information at this time, or it may cause a connection error.

At this step, you can set the fields and their metadata. Common data types are automatically detected, but you can also change them to something else. When you are content with the schema, you can start generating your report.

Learn More

As more businesses move toward data-driven digital transformation initiatives, lines of business are increasingly demanding access to their data to acquire actionable insights into performance and business health.

CData Connect is a consolidated connectivity platform that lets you easily connect any application, on-prem or in the cloud, with real-time data from anywhere. Unify access to all the cloud applications, databases, APIs, and services you use across your organization.