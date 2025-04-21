Understanding CROSS APPLY and OUTER APPLY in SQL Server

Introduction

When working with table-valued functions (TVFs) or subqueries, the CROSS APPLY and OUTER APPLY operators provide flexible ways to enhance SQL queries. While these operators might seem complex at first, understanding how they function can significantly improve both query performance and readability.

In this article, we will break down how each operator works with practical examples and clearly explain their behavior when using TVFs, a common scenario. We will also address common points of confusion to help you gain a solid understanding of these operators.

What are Table-Valued Functions (TVFs)?

A table-valued function (TVF) is a special type of SQL function that returns a table as its result. TVFs are used to encapsulate complex logic and make queries more modular. You can use a TVF like a regular table in a query, which makes it a powerful tool when combined with CROSS APPLY or OUTER APPLY.

Let’s clarify how the APPLY operators interact with TVFs:

CROSS APPLY: Joins each row from the left table with the result set from the TVF. It will only return rows where there is a match between the left table and the right-side expression (the result of the TVF).

OUTER APPLY: Similar to CROSS APPLY, but ensures that all rows from the left table are returned, even if there is no matching row in the right-side expression (the TVF).

Step 1: Create Sample Tables and Insert Data

Before diving into examples, we need to set up a database with some sample data. Let’s create two tables: Departments and Employees.

-- Create the Departments table DROP TABLE IF EXISTS #Departments; CREATE TABLE #Departments (DepartmentID INT, Name NVARCHAR(50)); INSERT INTO #Departments (DepartmentID, Name) VALUES (1, 'Engineering'), (2, 'Sales'), (3, 'HR'), (4, 'Marketing'); -- Marketing department without employees -- Create the Employees table DROP TABLE IF EXISTS #Employees; CREATE TABLE #Employees (EmployeeID INT, FirstName NVARCHAR(50), LastName NVARCHAR(50), DepartmentID INT, YearlySalary INT); INSERT INTO #Employees (EmployeeID, FirstName, LastName, DepartmentID, YearlySalary) VALUES (1, 'John', 'Doe', 1, 80000), (2, 'Jane', 'Smith', 1, 90000), (3, 'Paul', 'Johnson', 2, 75000), (4, 'Emma', 'Wilson', 3, 70000);

Explanation: This step sets up two tables:

Departments: Holds department data.

Employees: Holds employee data, including the department they belong to and their salary.

Step 2: Create the Table-Valued Function (TVF)

Next, we will create a TVF that returns the top 2 employees by salary for any given department.

-- Create or alter the function with the permanent Employees table CREATE OR ALTER FUNCTION dbo.fn_GetTopEmployeeSalary (@DeptID INT) RETURNS TABLE AS RETURN (SELECT TOP 2 CONCAT(FirstName, ' ', LastName) AS EmployeeName, YearlySalary FROM dbo.Employees WHERE DepartmentID = @DeptID ORDER BY YearlySalary DESC); GO

Explanation:

The fn_GetTopEmployeeSalary TVF returns the top two highest-paid employees for a given department.

It accepts a DepartmentID as an input parameter to filter employees based on the department.

The employees are ordered by salary in descending order.

The function returns a table with the employee's full name (concatenation of their first and last names) and their salary.

Since SQL Server functions cannot access temporary tables, this function uses a permanent table (dbo.Employees), ensuring it can be accessed across sessions.

Step 3: Using CROSS APPLY with a TVF

Now, let’s use the CROSS APPLY operator with our table-valued function (TVF). This query will return the top 2 highest-paid employees for each department.

-- Using CROSS APPLY to get top 2 highest paid employees for each department SELECT D.Name AS DepartmentName, E.EmployeeName, E.YearlySalary FROM #Departments D CROSS APPLY dbo.fn_GetTopEmployeeSalary(D.DepartmentID) E;

Explanation: Here’s what happens:

CROSS APPLY works like an INNER JOIN. For each row in the Departments table (D), it applies the TVF dbo.fn_GetTopEmployeeSalary(D.DepartmentID) for that department.

The query will return only those departments that have matching employees.

Expected Result:

Key Point: CROSS APPLY ensures that only departments with employees are included. If a department has no employees (e.g., Marketing), it won’t show up in the result.

Step 4: Using OUTER APPLY with a TVF

Let’s now use OUTER APPLY instead of CROSS APPLY. This operator behaves like a LEFT JOIN, ensuring that all departments are included, even those without employees.

-- Using OUTER APPLY to get all departments, including those without employees SELECT D.Name AS DepartmentName, E.EmployeeName, E.YearlySalary FROM #Departments D OUTER APPLY dbo.fn_GetTopEmployeeSalary(D.DepartmentID) E;

Explanation:

OUTER APPLY returns all rows from the left table (Departments), even if there’s no matching data in the right table (the result of the TVF).

If a department has no employees, NULL values will be returned for EmployeeName and YearlySalary.

Expected Result:

Key Point: OUTER APPLY ensures that all departments are returned, even those without employees (like the Marketing department).

Step 5: Inserting a Department with No Employees

Let’s insert a new department, Finance, which has no employees, and observe how both CROSS APPLY and OUTER APPLY behave.

-- Insert an empty department (no employees) INSERT INTO #Departments (DepartmentID, Name) VALUES (5, 'Finance');

Let’s rerun both the CROSS APPLY and OUTER APPLY queries.

Using CROSS APPLY with the New Data:

-- Using CROSS APPLY to get top 2 highest paid employees for each department SELECT D.Name AS DepartmentName, E.EmployeeName, E.YearlySalary FROM #Departments D CROSS APPLY dbo.fn_GetTopEmployeeSalary(D.DepartmentID) E;

Explanation: The Finance department doesn’t appear because it has no employees, and CROSS APPLY works like an INNER JOIN.

Expected Result:

Using OUTER APPLY with the New Data:

-- Using OUTER APPLY to get all departments, including those without employees SELECT D.Name AS DepartmentName, E.EmployeeName, E.YearlySalary FROM #Departments D OUTER APPLY dbo.fn_GetTopEmployeeSalary(D.DepartmentID) E;

Explanation: The Finance department now appears in the results with NULL values for the employee fields, as OUTER APPLY ensures all departments are included, regardless of employee availability.

Expected Result:

Key Points

CROSS APPLY returns matching rows only (like an INNER JOIN). OUTER APPLY returns all rows from the left table, even if no matches exist in the right-side table (like a LEFT JOIN). TVFs are often used with these operators to provide dynamic results based on a function’s return value.

Conclusion

The CROSS APPLY and OUTER APPLY operators are incredibly useful for working with subqueries and table-valued functions (TVFs) in SQL. Here's a quick recap:

Use CROSS APPLY when you need to match rows from both the left table and the right table expression (similar to an INNER JOIN).

Use OUTER APPLY when you need to include all rows from the left table, even if there’s no matching row in the right-side expression (similar to a LEFT JOIN).

These operators are particularly useful in complex queries and enhance the performance and readability of your SQL code.